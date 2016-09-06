Jerry Jones: Tony Romo likely to stay on active roster

"I don't want to rule out anything," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know that anybody is qualified to do that. Medicine basically gives you estimates and guidelines, and I'm not trying to be vague here, but there's no need to rule out anything. We don't have a situation on the 53, this isn't an active roster day-game situation. He won't be active, and we don't have anybody valuable enough to take up that last spot to give us the opportunity to see how he does. There's just not enough value there realistically to bring someone else in. That's the deciding factor.