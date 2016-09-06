Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Tony Romo likely to stay on active roster

Published: Sep 06, 2016 at 03:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Tony Romo won't be placed on injured reserve to start the season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed Romo likely would stay on the 53-man roster to start the season. Dallas could have placed the quarterback on IR with the plan to utilize the designated to return tag. Doing so, however, would have ruled Romo out until midseason.

"I don't want to rule out anything," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I don't know that anybody is qualified to do that. Medicine basically gives you estimates and guidelines, and I'm not trying to be vague here, but there's no need to rule out anything. We don't have a situation on the 53, this isn't an active roster day-game situation. He won't be active, and we don't have anybody valuable enough to take up that last spot to give us the opportunity to see how he does. There's just not enough value there realistically to bring someone else in. That's the deciding factor.

"You don't have to spend a lot of time going over and kind of circumcising the mosquito. You don't have to do that over there on him because you look back over on the other side that caused you to make the decision, and there's nobody good enough to take that spot to give you a chance for that if he can come back."

I don't know how you circumcise a mosquito, but that sounds like a thankless job. Can someone please update the odd aphorisms section of Jerry Jones' Wikipedia page, please? You can stick "circumcising the mosquito" right after "as low as a crippled cricket's ass" and "I want me some glory hole," thanks.

Outside of the mosquito purification, Jones' main point is salient: The 53rd player on the roster won't be active on game days (only 46 players dress, by rule). On the outside chance that Romo is ready early, the Cowboys want the chance to bring back their quarterback as soon as possible.

It's not football season if there isn't Cowboys consternation about the health of Tony Romo.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Ravens RB Kenyan Drake on Lamar Jackson's play style: 'It creates these crazy running lanes for us'

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake detailed how quarterback Lamar Jackson impacts the team's running game.

news

Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism

Saints RB Alvin Kamara on Friday was compelled to defend his teammate Michael Thomas, who's been heavily criticized after his most recent placement on injured reserve.

news

Newly acquired Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney expected to play Sunday night vs. Titans

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his debut for the team against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday vs. Buccaneers

As expected, Cooper Kupp will play Sunday versus the Buccaneers. Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star receiver would suit up after suffering an ankle injury late in the club's Week 8 loss to San Francisco.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE