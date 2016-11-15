Jerry Jones tackles Dak, Romo as future coach

"Make no mistake, he's really wonderful about this. Tony is gonna have serious options," Jones said. "And of course he is young relatively speaking. Tony has the ability to be a great -- I'm not talking about a good one -- a great offensive coordinator. He has an eye and has an understanding about offensive football that's exceptional. He could be as a matter of fact two years ago, I sat down with him and said I really want you in the process as we really get into picking a quarterback for the future because I don't want you to leave your career without having the benefit of you helping us get this quarterback and getting him ready to go and of course his eyes just lit up and he said I'm your man."