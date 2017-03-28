Around the NFL

Jerry Jones on Romo resolution: 'Before training camp'

Published: Mar 28, 2017 at 02:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Tony Romo saga could play out for the entire offseason.

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated his only timetable for a resolution on Romo's future is "before training camp," according to USA Today's Tom Pelissero.

Jones stressed to local reporters there is no "imminent" deadline that would push a decision.

"This is the offseason," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. "We're not missing doing anything. From the standpoint of the franchise and the Cowboys, nothing is being held up here at all."

While Jones is content to hold onto Romo's rights for the time being, a delay until late July would prevent the veteran quarterback from accruing valuable practice time with his future teammates and coaching staff over the next few months.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Romo has distanced himself from teammates as well as coach Jason Garrett as he grapples with the reality of losing the team to second-year quarterback Dak Prescott.

Slater stressed, however, that Romo's relationship with Cowboys ownership not only remains intact, but that he also values his bond with the Jones Family.

Jones confirmed Tuesday he remains on "great terms" with Romo.

"I feel good about how we're doing, we being the Cowboys, me and Tony," Jones said. "I feel very good about it."

Although Jones refused to divulge whether Romo is strongly considering retirement, he did note the 36-year-old has "a lot of options."

If you're tracking key dates for Romo's offseason, Cowboys organized team activities begin April 17, the NFL draft is held in the last week of April and mandatory minicamp kicks off in June.

From the point of view of prospective suitors, the draft looms as a soft deadline. A quarterback-needy team such as the Houston Texans will want to know whether to address the position in the early rounds if Romo isn't a realistic option.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons to start Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder for final three games of 2023 regular season

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced on Wednesday that his team would start Taylor Heinicke at QB over Desmond Ridder for the remainder of the 2023 regular season.
news

Jets to activate Aaron Rodgers off IR to allow QB to continue to practice with team

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that the team is activating Aaron Rodgers off injured reserve even though the veteran QB will not play again this season.
news

Bills RB James Cook, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, Buffalo running back lead way with Week 15 offensive honors. 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday. Pederson added that Lawrence is "progressing well" ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler says he's 'still painting my resume' for 2024 free agency

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler knows he has plenty to play for in the final three games of the 2023 season -- this coming offseason's free agency.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson says he's 'progressing way faster than everyone thought' in shoulder rehab

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, whose season ended early following shoulder surgery, told reporters on Tuesday that he is "progressing way faster than everyone thought" in his rehab.
news

Arthur Blank: Falcons will 'let the season play out' before decision on Arthur Smith's future

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says he will "let the season play out" before deciding head coach Arthur Smith's future with the organization.
news

Chiefs guard Ed Budde, who opened up '65 toss power trap,' dies at 83

A stalwart of the Kansas City Chiefs' first run of glory, Ed Budde has died at the age of 83, the franchise announced. 
news

Steelers WR George Pickens on not blocking on run play Saturday: 'I didn't want to get injured'

Criticized for failing to block downfield on a Jaylen Warren run Saturday, Steeles wide receiver George Pickens explained Tuesday he "didn't want to get injured."
news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.