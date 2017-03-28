Jerry Jones on Romo resolution: 'Before training camp'

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated his only timetable for a resolution on Romo's future is "before training camp," according to USA Today's Tom Pelissero.
Jones stressed to local reporters there is no "imminent" deadline that would push a decision.
"This is the offseason," Jones said, via The Dallas Morning News. "We're not missing doing anything. From the standpoint of the franchise and the Cowboys, nothing is being held up here at all."
While Jones is content to hold onto Romo's rights for the time being, a delay until late July would prevent the veteran quarterback from accruing valuable practice time with his future teammates and coaching staff over the next few months.
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that Romo has distanced himself from teammates as well as coach Jason Garrett as he grapples with the reality of losing the team to second-year quarterback Dak Prescott.
Slater stressed, however, that Romo's relationship with Cowboys ownership not only remains intact, but that he also values his bond with the Jones Family.
Jones confirmed Tuesday he remains on "great terms" with Romo.
"I feel good about how we're doing, we being the Cowboys, me and Tony," Jones said. "I feel very good about it."
Although Jones refused to divulge whether Romo is strongly considering retirement, he did note the 36-year-old has "a lot of options."
If you're tracking key dates for Romo's offseason, Cowboys organized team activities begin April 17, the NFL draft is held in the last week of April and mandatory minicamp kicks off in June.
From the point of view of prospective suitors, the draft looms as a soft deadline. A quarterback-needy team such as the Houston Texans will want to know whether to address the position in the early rounds if Romo isn't a realistic option.