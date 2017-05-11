Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: 'No succinct plans' for Tony Romo tribute

Published: May 11, 2017 at 01:39 AM

Tony Romo conspiracy theorists, it's time to don your tin foil hats. Sports business industry types, it's time to pick up a pen and paper and take some notes.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones was asked this week when he'll have a DeMarcus Ware-type farewell news conference for Romo and said there are "no succinct plans" for what the team website called a "large-scale, public recognition of Romo's 14-year career with the team."

"Is the idea that recognizing him for what he's done for the Cowboys likely? Yes," Jones said. "I don't want to get ahead of ourselves at all on what we might do. At this juncture there has been, just by the nature of how Tony's career has evolved at this point over the past year, it's had a lot of recognition. We will look to the future on timing as to when we might have some more recognition."

Jones added that there is no hurry because "DeMarcus retired and Tony hasn't."

The football fan in all of us is inclined to think that Jones knows something we don't -- that Romo could very well ride to the rescue if Dallas is struggling at the quarterback position or if something happens to starter Dak Prescott.

However, the business man in all of us is thinking of Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who retired back in September of 2014 and is just now this weekend having a number enshrinement ceremony at Yankee Stadium.

Waiting allows time for appreciation to grow. It also gives the team flexibility to shove a public relations firework show into whatever dreary, down weekend they see fit. One would guess that Romo is a shoo-in for the team's Ring of Honor, joining quarterbacks Troy Aikman, Don Meredith and Roger Staubach. There's simply no rush to put him there.

Tom Coughlin waited about 10 months before he was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor, and he won a pair of Super Bowls for the franchise. Romo, the best statistical quarterback in Cowboys history, might have to wait at least that long.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

