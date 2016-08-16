Jerry Jones named Hall of Fame contributor finalist

Tagliabue and Jones were selected by the contributors committee, a smaller group than the 46-member selection committee that will vote in January. They are part of a recent push by the NFL to recognize more contributors. Before the bylaws changed two years ago, they were voted in the same class as modern era players. Now two contributors will be part of the 2017 and 2019 classes. One will be selected in 2018 and each year starting in 2020.