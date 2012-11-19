Jerry Jones: Mike Holmgren's pregame visit 'normal'

Published: Nov 18, 2012 at 11:36 PM

Mike Holmgren went out of his way last week to debunk reports that he wanted to coach the Dallas Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones then said he respected Holmgren but stuck by coach Jason Garrett.

So, of course, the two met on the field Sunday before Jones' Cowboys took on Holmgren's soon-to-be-former Cleveland Browns. Nothing to see here, people.

"Well, we had the visit that we always have when he comes, when I come to where he is," Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. "We're good friends. We served for about seven or eight years on the competition committee together ...

"We visited about all the things that we normally visit about. He's a really -- apart from being an outstanding coach -- he's a heck of a man. He's got a lot of character, and I can't tell you how much I respect him. When you're close like that and spend a lot of time with somebody, familiarity can breed contempt. It's just the opposite with him."

Had Garrett's squad, which sleepwalked for most of game, lost at home against a bad Browns team, the pair's chummy talk would have stoked more flames of speculation. Even with the Cowboys' 23-20 overtime win, questions about Garrett's job will persist if his team continues to play down to competition and commit critical mental breakdowns.

The Cowboys are in position to make a playoff push. They're also in a position to crumble under the weight of their own mistakes and struggling offensive line.

In the interim, Jones and Holmgren still can flirt, whether through the media or on the field in plain view. The only thing that will save or destroy Garret's job is his team's play on the field.

