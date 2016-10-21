Jerry Jones expects Dez Bryant back for Week 8

Tony Romowon't be in the lineup, but the Cowboys will have plenty of reinforcements when they return from the bye in Week 8.
On Friday's appearance with Dallas' KTVT, per The Dallas Morning News, owner Jerry Jones said he expects the trio of wide receiver Dez Bryant (knee), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles next week.
Minus Bryant, Cole Beasley has picked up the passing-game slack as one of the league's most effective slot receivers. Without Scandrick, Morris Claiborne has rejuvenated his career as one of the NFL's stingiest cornerbacks. Absent Lawrence, defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has worked wonders with a smoke-and-mirrors approach to rushing the passer.
The returning trio, though, have the potential to be Dallas' best performers at their respective positions in the second half of the season.
The NFC East's most impressive team is about to grow even more intimidating.