Around the NFL

Jerry Jones doesn't expect to make coaching changes

Published: Nov 05, 2018 at 04:25 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

After another underwhelming loss laced with predictable play-calling and missed opportunities, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters he doesn't anticipate making any in-season coaching changes, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

"Again, I wouldn't discuss that," Jones told a media scrum after Dallas' Monday night loss to the Titans. "If we were going to make changes going forward, it's not something we would discuss."

Calls for coach Jason Garrett and offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to lose their jobs have amplified over the last two seasons after the Cowboys followed up a dynamic 2016 season with an average 9-7 run in 2017 and Linehan's offense, headed by young stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, has fallen off a cliff in terms of production.

Despite Jones' insistence that the 'Boys don't need any staff alterations after dropping to 3-5, the owner did express concerns with how the team had performed through the first half of the season.

"I think that after eight games, when you've won three, that's cause for concern," Jones said. "Our record could be better than it is right now and we'd still be in trouble, we have to play better.

"Each player, front office person coach -- and me -- is going to have to do better."

Dallas' prime-time loss to Tennessee, the team's first home defeat of the season, came roughly two weeks after Jones traded a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for former first-round wide receiver Amari Cooper. The move was a sign that the Cowboys were going all in on competing in a winnable NFC East.

Jones was impressed by Cooper's debut (five catches for 58 yards and a score) despite the loss.

"I think he really gave us a go-to guy that really opened things up," the Cowboys owner expressed after the game. "I thought he came in and we tried to go to him and we didn't get the ball to him."

Next up for the Cowboys are the division-rival Eagles, to whom Dallas can ill afford to drop a game in the standings.

"I think we realize we got eight games to go," Jones said. "We got a long way to go in this season. We want to play better than we played tonight."

