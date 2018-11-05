What we learned from Titans' win over Cowboys

Marcus Mariota's steadiest game in five weeks paced the Tennessee Titans (4-4) to a 28-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) on Monday night to conclude Week 9. Here's what we learned:

1. The Titans didn't win a single game in the month of October, but with the AFC South slipping away, they returned from a long trip to London and the longer bye week that followed with their most impressive performance since Week 4. Tennessee executed a patient balance game-plan on offense, one built on creating manageable third downs and extending drives. Mariota (21 of 29, 240 yards, 3 total TDs) was the perfect point man, making some of the boldest throws of his career and playing smart football. On the arm and legs of Mariota, Tennessee converted 11 of 14 third downs. The Titans held the ball for 34 minutes and punted just once all game. Mike Vrabel's defense came to play, holding Dallas scoreless in the second half with the help of a healthy pass rush and well-timed blitzes. After shutting the Cowboys down on four straight plays in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, Tennessee fittingly sealed the deal with a final third-down conversion, a Mariota play-action sweep to the sticks. Just like that, the Titans are back in contention in the AFC South, just 1.5 games behind the Houston Texans with a game to go against the division leaders.

