Jerry Jones: Dez Bryant is 'really a better player'

"Dez is actually, from the standpoint of being to excel, is a better player," Jones told 105.3 The Fan Dallas on Friday. "I know a lot of people are rolling their eyes on that one -- he's really a better player. He's just got to get into a better position. He had a ball yesterday that he can catch. I've seen him miss that ball before, but I've seen him catch that ball, too, great periods of times. Let me say this: I feel good about Dez."