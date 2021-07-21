Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

As NFL teams report to training camps within the next week, COVID-19 protocols will play an essential role in how clubs can operate. Those teams that have reached the vaccination threshold will stand out during camps.

With the Dallas Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp -- along with Hall of Fame Game opponent Pittsburgh -- owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point. Jones noted that out of 90 players at camp, five are not currently on a path to full vaccination.

"We have as many challenges to come to a camp as I've ever experienced in any time that I've been with the Cowboys," Jones said Wednesday. "We are under protocol. We know how to operate under protocol -- we had a lot of practice last year -- we're under protocol.

"Let me say this regarding our team and its vaccines. Everybody here, including you, everybody here in what we call Tier 1, 2 or 3, is vaccinated for the most part, if you'll give me 99 percent as for the most part, from that standpoint. There could be one or two that aren't. From the standpoint of the players, we have what I call 'in the pipeline' -- that's committed but at some various stage of whether they need two vaccine shots and they have one or whether they're waiting a period of time so that they can have their vaccine and go through the protocol. We have, out of our 90 players here, we have a handful that, in my mind, have still to commit to this. A handful -- and a hand is five. Several, in my mind, in that finger of five, are on their way to potentially having their vaccine. So, that's where we are relative to the league at some 77 percent. We're very satisfied at where the Dallas Cowboys are as far as looking at our competition in the next few weeks ahead.

"More importantly, I want to refer to last year. It was no accident that the Cowboys had about 22, 23, 24 percent of all the fans in the NFL were at Cowboys games. Just so you know. That was important to us. By the way, there were no, none, serious, in any way, outbreaks of COVID."

With the Cowboys set to take on the Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 5, Jones said he's comfortable with where his team is in the process regarding the COVID-19 vaccinations.