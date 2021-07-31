Around the NFL

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 05:42 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Jerry Jones recently shared that he'd do anything known to man for the Cowboys to get in another Super Bowl. He's definitely tried to buy his way back into the big game, investing as much as any owner to retain his stars and acquire free agents over the years.

It's amounted to just four playoff wins and not a single conference championship appearance since 1996. But with Jones and family still running the team, the buzz surrounding the Cowboys continues on.

It's especially loud heading into the 2021 season given the return of Dak Prescott and Dallas tabbed to play the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 9.

"We're going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up," Jones joked on Back Together Saturday. "Let me tell you this: world-champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere -- what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath."

Jones' billing might be a bit embellished, though his Cowboys are easily Week 1 underdogs. The biggest reason is their defense, which was one of the league's worst last year. Jones believes the combination of a new defensive coordinator (Dan Quinn), new faces (﻿Micah Parsons﻿, Keanu Neal﻿, Damontae Kazee﻿, etc.) and a new system will produce new results.

The team's top billing, of course, is its offense. After leading arguably the most explosive unit in football last year before suffering a season-ending injury, Prescott's season debut couldn't be more anticipated. The Pro Bowl QB said his sore shoulder is "feeling better" as he works to get back on the practice field. He also noted that he's encouraged with what he's seen thus far from his teammates on the other side of the ball.

Defense is the Cowboys' biggest X factor for opening night, if not the season.

"I'm excited for the challenge for my defense and just the whole team," Prescott said about taking on Tampa Bay. "I'm excited for these guys to go out there and improve off of last year. And that's what training camp is about. We're trying to iron-sharpen-iron right now. We're trying to make them better, they're making us better. But it's going to be important for us to go out there and take care of the ball, put (the Bucs) in tough situations and put the pressure on those guys."

Related Content

news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
news

Colts DC says no timetable on Wentz; Reich expected back Monday

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus provided updates on Carson Wentz and Frank Reich during a Saturday press conference. Click here to see the latest from Indy.
news

Vikings will honor late Korey Stringer prior to Saturday night's practice

The Minnesota Vikings will commemorate the late Korey Stringer, a Vikings Ring of Honor member, prior to Saturday night's practice at TCO Stadium. 
news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Ron Rivera: 'We're getting the message across' to unvaccinated Washington players

Following some one-on-one meetings with players, Washington head coach Ron Rivera Rivera is feeling better about his team's protection from the virus as of Saturday.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Odell Beckham Jr. wasted little time catching the eye of Browns brass during the first week of training camp. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says the wideout's recovery is a huge credit to his focus and determination.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: We expect full stadiums for games this season

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told NFL Networks Judy Battista that he expects to see games played in full stadiums this season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW