Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones recently shared that he'd do anything known to man for the Cowboys to get in another Super Bowl. He's definitely tried to buy his way back into the big game, investing as much as any owner to retain his stars and acquire free agents over the years.

It's amounted to just four playoff wins and not a single conference championship appearance since 1996. But with Jones and family still running the team, the buzz surrounding the Cowboys continues on.

It's especially loud heading into the 2021 season given the return of Dak Prescott and Dallas tabbed to play the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 9.

"We're going to have a lot of prayer, so we could get the courage to show up," Jones joked on Back Together Saturday. "Let me tell you this: world-champion Tom Brady, Tampa, great atmosphere -- what a better opportunity to step up there and be David against Goliath."

Jones' billing might be a bit embellished, though his Cowboys are easily Week 1 underdogs. The biggest reason is their defense, which was one of the league's worst last year. Jones believes the combination of a new defensive coordinator (Dan Quinn), new faces (﻿Micah Parsons﻿, Keanu Neal﻿, Damontae Kazee﻿, etc.) and a new system will produce new results.

The team's top billing, of course, is its offense. After leading arguably the most explosive unit in football last year before suffering a season-ending injury, Prescott's season debut couldn't be more anticipated. The Pro Bowl QB said his sore shoulder is "feeling better" as he works to get back on the practice field. He also noted that he's encouraged with what he's seen thus far from his teammates on the other side of the ball.

Defense is the Cowboys' biggest X factor for opening night, if not the season.