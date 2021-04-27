Around the NFL

Jerry Jones believes Cowboys have chance to select top defensive player at No. 10

Published: Apr 27, 2021 at 02:39 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys sit in an ideal situation to fill their need on defense Thursday night.

With nine offensive players projected to potentially go off the board before the Cowboys pick at No. 10 overall, owner Jerry Jones believes the best defensive player will still be available when he chooses.

"(We got a) good chance to have a top defensive player -- the top, one of top -- be there at 10," he said, via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News.

As many as five QBs could go in the top-9 picks between Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones. Three WRs could be taken early in Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Two offensive tackles could go, Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater. And tight end Kyle Pitts could land as high as No. 4.

Any combination of offensive players could leave the Cowboys as the first team to snag a defensive player.

The Cowboys desperately need to upgrade one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Secondary help is the big key, and the Cowboys could land the top corner in the draft. Alabama's Patrick Surtain II has been a popular mock to Dallas. South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is also an option.

The best bet is the Cowboys sitting tight and snagging the top defensive player in the draft.

But IF the apple of the Dallas brass' eye were to fall? Jones wouldn't hesitate to shift gears.

"Don't be stupid over your needs," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "What is exciting about the 10th pick is you got a chance to do something unconventional."

Jones proved last year in selecting ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ that the Cowboys will stick to their draft board and select the best player if he's clearly the top available when they're on the clock.

The discussion leading up to the draft has been that Jones loves Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, ranked by some as the top non-QB in this year's draft. Tuesday, Jones downplayed his love of Pitts despite a recent "visions of sugar plums" quote.

Jones said Tuesday it was "not legitimate" to say he's infatuated with Pitts. "We're not going to spend inordinate value (to trade up for Pitts), he said, per Gehlken.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Cowboys wouldn't trade up for Pitts. Sure, Jones would probably select him if the TE fell to No. 10, but the likelihood of that happening is somewhere between slim and none.

The most likely outcome is Pitts is gone, and the Cowboys get their choice of top defenders on their board, the ideal marriage of need and value at No. 10 overall.

news

Washington bringing Ereck Flowers back in trade with Dolphins

Ereck Flowers﻿' tumultuous NFL career appears to have achieved some stability, and he's heading back to where he first found it. The Dolphins have agreed to trade Flowers to the Washington Football Team.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for 2018 first-round picks

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2018 first-round picks is Monday, May 3, and some clubs are getting out ahead of the pack.
news

DeVonta Smith on weight questions: 'We're not weightlifting. We're not bodybuilders'

DeVonta Smith may have won the Heisman last season but is still facing questions about his weight. Tuesday, the former Alabama star -- who is expected to be among the top wideouts drafted -- dismissed questions about the issue.
news

Trey Lance: 'I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class'

Trey Lance could be drafted as high as third overall to San Francisco or fall down the board to the bottom of the top 10. Few, however, question the talent the North Dakota State product possesses -- from his big arm to his mental acumen. 
news

Kyler Murray on whether he has any influence on Cardinals draft: 'I don't know why I wouldn't'

Kyler Murray is the foundational cornerstone of the Cardinals franchise. As such, the third-year QB says he feels his input should be considered when it comes to Arizona's draft selections. 
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection 'one of the many things' considered with No. 5 pick

The Bengals are poised to select an impact player at No. 5 who should immediately upgrade their offense. Whether it is offensive tackle Penei Sewell or receiver Ja'Marr Chase is the most significant topic of discussion.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Tuesday's news and notes

Alabama's Najee Harris, Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams are the consensus top three running backs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing one of them at No. 24 overall, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on possible Julio Jones trade: 'You have to listen if people call on any player'

First-year Falcons GM Terry Fontenot was asked about the recent reports of Atlanta receiving trade calls for star wideout Julio Jones, and gave an honest assessment given the team's current cap situation.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Draft Week-palooza Day 1 

A room filled with some heroes – Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Colleen Wolfe bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, starting with Sessler's elation over a pick at the draft 9 years ago
news

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is 'our guy,' will 'be our quarterback for the foreseeable future'

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst discussed Aaron Rodgers' existing contract and where he fits into Green Bay's plans on Monday, doubling down on the team's conviction in continuing the Rodgers era.
news

2021 NFL Draft Buzz: Monday's news and notes

Having fallen a win shy of the Super Bowl in each of the last two seasons, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits it's always "tempting" to trade up to grab a difference maker. Titans GM Jon Robinson's eyeing draft talent that he can plug-and-play right away.
