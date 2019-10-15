Around the NFL

Jerry: Jason Garrett would be sought-after if available

Published: Oct 15, 2019 at 05:38 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Among the aftereffect of a third consecutive loss on Sunday -- this one to a previously winless Jets squad -- Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said his concerns were not on his job security, but upon the week ahead and preparation for the Eagles.

A day later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed during a radio spot on 105.3 The Fan that Garrett's focus is in the right place, as he stated there is no reason for the 10th-year head coach to be placed in the hot seat.

"I can genuinely say that is not a thought that I'm having, so it would be unfair to our fans for me to have any indication about what I might think the future is as far as head coach," Jones said of Garrett, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Everybody is aware that we're on the last year of his agreement. But that really just means that we can all sit down and take a look at things at the end of the year. That was the case when we had won the first three ballgames, and it's still the case today after losing the last three."

The the Cowboys (3-3) galloped out to a 3-0 start against the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins -- teams that have struggled beyond their Dallas defeats. Since a throttling of the still-winless Fins, the Cowboys have fallen to the Saints, Packers and Jets.

Rumblings about an impending Garrett departure have grown, but that's been nothing new over a mercurial coaching tenure that's produced just three playoff appearances.

Garrett, who's in the final seaon of his current contract, and Jones seem to see eye to eye, though, something the owner made clear, as well.

"If I totally disagreed with Garrett's philosophy, he wouldn't be the head coach," Jones said via NFL Network's Jane Slater.

It's been a long road traveled together for Jones, Garrett and the 'Boys and it doesn't look to be ending anytime soon, according to the owner. Not to mention, in his mind, giving up on Garrett would give another team a premier coach.

"I have felt that we have a lot invested in Jason Garrett," Jones said. "He's evolved into what I think is a top coach. He would be a very sought-after coach if he were out here in the open market. There are a lot of pluses there. He brings a lot to the table."

