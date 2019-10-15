Jerry: Jason Garrett would be sought-after if available

"I can genuinely say that is not a thought that I'm having, so it would be unfair to our fans for me to have any indication about what I might think the future is as far as head coach," Jones said of Garrett, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "Everybody is aware that we're on the last year of his agreement. But that really just means that we can all sit down and take a look at things at the end of the year. That was the case when we had won the first three ballgames, and it's still the case today after losing the last three."