Cowboys' Jason Garrett not worried about job status

Big D has taken three straight L's, but the Cowboys HC is feeling OK about his job status.

One day removed from Dallas' 24-22 loss to the New York Jets, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was asked whether he had been given any assurances about his job security. The skipper dismissed the query quickly.

"I'm focused on doing my job as well as I can do it," Garrett said, per The Athletic.

Garrett is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys. The organization has made assurances that the coach will play out the year but does not have an HBC under wraps for the 2020 season. That sort of uncertainty inspires speculation, especially after three consecutive defeats.

But following Sunday's disappointing setback, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones declared that Garrett was not in jeopardy of losing his job.

"Absolutely not. We're ready to go," Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "I think this team just needs to get a win under its belt, and I still think we can have a great year and feel good about it and feel great about Jason and his staff and feel like we'll go to work here this week and move forward.

"I think you turn on the tape, and our guys are playing hard. I just think go back to the word execute. We just have to execute better. We've got to get off to a faster start. I know everybody is going to want to read into that and try to figure what you say when you say that, but I don't think it's really that complicated. We just have to get out there and execute and hopefully get a little more healthy as we move forward and play better."

Garrett will have an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of Dallas' season this weekend when the 'Boys host the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. The winner takes the lead in the NFC East. The loser goes into Week 8 with more questions than answers, and in Dallas' case, questions that could eventually lead to staff changes.