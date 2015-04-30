Jerry Hughes 'ruining' Bills practice, Rex Ryan says

Two days into the offseason program, pass rusher Jerry Hughes has already caught the eye of new Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan.
"This just in: I am really happy we signed Jerry Hughes back," Ryan said Wednesday, via Syracuse.com's Matthew Fairburn. "It's rare that you have to pull a guy from practice because he's ruining your practice. I had to pull him today."
The high praise comes as no surprise. Ryan became an unabashed Hughes enthusiast after the former Indianapolis Colts draft bust turned his career around with a pair of 10-sack seasons with the Bills.
Hughes already appears to be a natural fit for Ryan's scheme.
"You can put him anywhere, too," Ryan explained. "He can play as an end, play as an outside backer. He's definitely a physical player, he's a great athlete. Your great pass rushers have a feel for it. ... He has that. He's kind of like a starting pitcher with about four or five pitches, so he's one of those nightmares to go up against."
A bit of huckster, Ryan is easily excitable about the talent on his roster. He also raved about wideout Marquise Goodwin, a one-dimensional speedster who managed just a single reception last season.
Unlike Goodwin, Hughes has managed to transfer that impressive practice work into game production.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.