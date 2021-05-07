Jerome Bettis on Najee Harris pick: 'These running backs are not a dime a dozen'

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a first-round draft pick on a running back last week for the first time since 2008 when the club made Rashard Mendenhall the No. 23 overall pick.

The Steelers' selection of Najee Harris at No. 24 overall was met with part expectation, part cynicism and part ambivalence. Pittsburgh had telegraphed in the lead-up to the draft that it wanted to upgrade the RB position and targeted Harris as the top running back.

Many believe selecting a running back in the first round is a foolish waste of capital relative to other positions. Others viewed the offensive line as a more significant concern in Pittsburgh.

Former Steelers Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis thought snagging Harris was a stroke of genius.

"I thought it was a great pick. I thought it showed their commitment to getting back to running the football," Bettis told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "In order to definitively run the football, you have to have a hammer and they went out and got a hammer, and now they're able to philosophically do some of the things they weren't able to do."

Harris is a modern-day power back who can run between tackles and is also a threat in the passing game. He should never have to come off the field in Pittsburgh.

The tackle-breaking back forced 93 missed tackles on touches in 2020, most in FBS, per Pro Football Focus. Of those missed tackles forced, 71 came on rushes (2nd most in FBS), and 22 came on receptions, which led running backs by nine. Harris generated 821 rushing yards after contact last season, second-most in college football.

Plowing through tackles is a translatable skill, even as the competition ramps up with Harris joining the rugged AFC North.

The argument against drafting running backs early is usually buffered by the belief that clubs can unearth productive backs in later rounds. Bettis finds that mode of thinking reckless.