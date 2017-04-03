Jerome Bettis: Adrian Peterson 'definitely still has it'

"Oh, he definitely still has it," Bettis said in an interview on NFL Network's Up To The Minute on Monday. "We gotta look at a running back in a little different light. People look at in terms of age. You gotta look at running backs in terms of carries. I think when a running back gets to around 3,000 carries, that's when you've got to be worried about their longevity in terms of being able to produce. He's a lot under that. He's in the 2,600, 2,700 range. So he's got another two or three really good seasons left in him. But I think it's gonna be the right team because if he goes to a team and they want Adrian Peterson of four years ago, you're not gonna get that same football player. But he can still come out and give you some great effort, so I think the right team has to want Adrian Peterson."