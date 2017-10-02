Jerick McKinnon, Wayne Gallman fantasy waiver adds

Let your league mates thirst after Latavius Murray on the waiver wire thanks to his double-digit touchdown pedigree. You go chase Jerick McKinnon as the savvier move, instead. Not only is Murray still not 100 percent recovered from an offseason surgery, but there's little reason to believe he'd clearly be the more valuable fantasy back in Dalvin Cook's absence. Of course, he'll be the goal line hammer but McKinnon will certainly be the passing down back, a role we've seen him post usable fantasy numbers in before. Over the last five games of 2016, McKinnon posted catch totals of five, six, nine, five and three. The Vikings used him as an extension of the running game in this manner amid offensive line issues, concerns they by and large have solved. Throwing to the running backs is still a priority in Minnesota, as Cook and McKinnon have a combined 28 targets on the year. The talented former Day 2 pick projects for a better floor than Murray with passing-game usage and comes with a non-zero chance he takes over the feature job once again.