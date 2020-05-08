Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

McKinnon's absence has opened the door for other backs to shine. Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have all seen significant playing time in the last two seasons because the 49ers have had to find a way to replace what they lost with McKinnon's injury. Tevin Coleman would be the ideal complement to McKinnon (or vice versa) in a 2020 San Francisco backfield, which has been fine without McKinnon but could be even better with him.