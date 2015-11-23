 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jeremy Mincey: Romo 'is the savior of our season'

Published: Nov 22, 2015 at 11:55 PM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Tony Romo's return sparked the first win for the Dallas Cowboys since September. To hear Cowboys players talk, it seemed as though Jesus walked and woke their season from the dead, Lazarus-style.

"Romo made a difference; he made a difference," defensive end Jeremy Mincey said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "He is the savior of our season."

That's the same Jeremy Mincey who weeks ago said the Cowboys couldn't sit and wait for Romo to return to win games, because "he's not Jesus." But after losing seven straight, the quarterback's return jump-started the positive vibes throughout Dallas.

Romo even gave the pregame speech, which filled teammates' hearts with hope, confidence and inspiration.

"Outstanding. Felt it. I got chills, I tell you that," Dez Bryant said, via ESPN.com.

Romo wasn't perfect. In his first game back, however, he made throws and plays that no other Dallas quarterback could come close to completing. Romo went 18-of-28 passing for 227 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

"To give you an idea, if you ever want to make a picture of his positive competitive mentality, do it when he came back off a shoulder that had six fractures," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "OK? Six. OK! And he came back, and the first thing he did was go out there and deal with that kind of rush in a driving rain.

"Now, there's no glory there. That's not big-time lights, anything. That's just big men coming down on you hard in a monsoon, trying to figure out how not to have a terrible play at the first of a ballgame. That defines him so well. He's had many defining plays. That's a defining play right there. That's fresh off of no competition for two months. So, hello!"

Hello, Tony. Nice to have you back on the field. Now we'll see if you can pull off one of the most epic runs to the playoffs in NFL history. That would be savior-type stuff.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Network: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs won't receive discipline from NFL over assault case

The league notified free-agent WR Stefon Diggs on Friday that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy: Disappointing second season 'not a true indication of what I am'

The Chiefs' selection of Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft sparked giddy reactions, most notably from pop star Taylor Swift. The speedy wideout was supposed to transform the offense. The hype outpaced the production.

news

Packers' pass rush needs breakthrough season from Lukas Van Ness

The Green Bay Packers have been waiting three seasons for a breakout from first-rounder Lukas Van Ness. With Rashon Gary gone and Micah Parsons starting the season injured, Green Bay needs Van Ness to step up.

news

Broncos OC Davis Webb sees Stefon Diggs-Josh Allen similarities in Jaylen Waddle trade

The Buffalo Bills' trade of Stefon Diggs in 2020 helped catapult Josh Allen. Denver Broncos OC Davis Webb believes Jaylen Waddle can have the same impact on Bo Nix.

news

Seahawks receive Super Bowl LX championship rings

The Seahawks were bestowed with their winner's spoils on Thursday night, continuing the celebration of their Super Bowl LX triumph over the New England Patriots in a private ceremony.

news

Report: Chiefs trading OT Wanya Morris to Falcons in late-round pick swap

The Falcons are acquiring offensive tackle Wanya Morris in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN reported on Thursday.

news

Broncos, head coach Sean Payton agree to new five-year contract

Denver and head coach Sean Payton have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through the 2030 season, the team announced Thursday, matching the five-year deal general manager George Paton inked in May.

news

NFL news roundup: Andy Reid expects Patrick Mahomes to be able to do 'some things' in Chiefs camp

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald hints Zach Charbonnet could play Week 1: 'Everything's possible'

Zach Charbonnet suffered a January ACL tear and underwent surgery on Feb. 20, which would presumably knock him out into the 2026 season. But Mike Macdonald wouldn't rule out Charbonnet being ready for the start of the campaign.

news

Saints WR Chris Olave still not fully cleared following blood clot issue

The New Orleans Saints continue to play it safe with wide receiver Chris Olave, who missed the season finale against the rival Atlanta Falcons due to a blood clot in his lungs.

news

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins has his 'confidence' and 'explosion' back after season-ending injury

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' rookie season ended after 14 games due to a fractured fibula. His return has gone smoothly as he becomes the clear lead back in Cleveland.