Around the NFL

Jeremy Maclin torches Bills in big Chiefs comeback

Published: Nov 29, 2015 at 08:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

*After a slow start, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) absolutely took over Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills (5-6) on the way to a 30-22 victory. Here's what we learned: *

  1. The Chiefs trailed Buffalo late in the first half Sunday, 10-0. They had already lost their best player (Justin Houston) for the day and the Bills had out-gained Kansas City 202-29. And then a Chiefs offense led by Jeremy Maclinabsolutely took over. Maclin repeatedly torched Ronald Darby on the way to 160 yards and a score. Darby also gave up a touchdown to Travis Kelce.

Maclin and the Chiefs' running game were the difference on a day when Kansas City's offense needed to carry them. Now 6-5, we like the Chiefs' chances of winning a wild-card spot.

  1. The Chiefs' last seven possessions in a driving rainstorm: touchdown, touchdown, missed field goal, touchdown, field goal, field goal, run out the clock. There were a lot of injuries on both sides of the ball; three Chiefs offensive linemen were hurt Sunday, including Eric Fisher. But when push came to shove, Andy Reid's offense dominated Rex Ryan's defense. Spencer Ware ran hard for 115 yards and Alex Smith ran for 35, including some key first downs.
  1. Ryan and his coaches upstairs could not have botched their replay challenges more. They went 0 of 2, and chose not to challenge two massive plays that should have gone their way. Chris Hogan made an obvious catch that would have kept their final drive alive, but the officials made an awful call, ruling it an incompletion. Rex made it worse by not challenging.
  1. The Bills, now 5-6, listened to the pleas and got Sammy Watkins involved early and often. He had 158 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the first half. Sean Smith struggled to keep up with Watkins, although Ron Parker and Marcus Peters also took turns. Eric Berry was continually late when trying to help over the top. That's the good news for Buffalo. The bad news is he only had one target in the second half.
  1. Give Alex Smith credit for going deep all day. He was lucky that his streak without an interception continued -- three passes could have been picked off -- but his aggressiveness down the field was rewarded.
  1. Two Chiefs old-timers have keyed their five-game winning streak. Tamba Hali is having a great year after nearing getting cut in the offseason, adding a forced-fumble sack Sunday. Derrick Johnson made a number of huge plays, too.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter semi-finals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
news

Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks voices displeasure over not being able to compete for starting spot

Entering the 2021 season, Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks faces the uncomfortable reality that he will no longer be holding down that No. 1 spot.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) opting for rest, rehab over immediate surgery

Carson Wentz is holding off on surgery for now. The Colts QB plans to rest and rehab his foot injury over the next few days rather than undergo an immediate procedure, Ian Rapoport reports. This leaves the door open for Wentz to be available for Week 1.
news

Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'

Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But HC Mike McCarthy said they're making progress toward being available for the regular season.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bucs rookie LB Joe Tryon 'carving' out a role 

The Buccaneers returned all 22 starters from their Super Bowl win. Coach Bruce Arians said that isn't stopping rookie LB Joe Tryon from practicing his way onto the playing field.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, breaks Olympic record in 100-meter hurdles

The sister of Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn is appointment viewing Sunday evening. She already put on a show in Tokyo this morning. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn set an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals with a time of 12.26 seconds.
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard 'enjoying every moment with my teammates' as trade request looms

In the midst of a busy Back Together Saturday, Xavien Howard faced questions about his interest in moving on from Miami.
news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Marcus Maye will 'cross that line again' with Jets in 2022 after failing to strike long-term deal

Jets safety Marcus Maye will play under the franchise tag in 2021, but his future in New York is up in the air. The veteran discusses where he stands. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW