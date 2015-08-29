Around the NFL

Jeremy Maclin does not like your fantasy team

Published: Aug 29, 2015 at 05:00 AM

Jeremy Maclin is on a warpath, and he's coming for the heads of selfish roto-nerds everywhere.

The morning after he caught another preseason touchdown for the Chiefs, Maclin took to Twitter to take issue with a large sect of football fans: fantasy owners.

"It amazes me how 'Fantasy Football' is the only football that some of you know," Maclin said. "It's sad. News flash for yall (sic): I don't give a damn about ur (sic) "Fantasy" football team. #ChiefsKingdom"

It's not clear what set the Chiefs wide receiver off, but it has ignited fevered responses from fantasy experts and fans from around the world wide web.

After ESPN's Matthew Berry tweeted at Maclin that he shouldn't "insult fans who drive ratings and revenue", Maclin responded, "Football is about what a team achieves. You taking it way too far talking about my salary."

He also retorted with a haymaker of reason, "I'm not insulting anybody who roots for players. I'm frown (sic) upon those who will sacrifice a team victory for a fantasy victory."

As with all Twitter beefs, both parties have a point. Maclin doesn't like how Chiefs fans will be more upset with losing a fantasy matchup because of Maclin's performance than with the Chiefs losing; that's a brand loyalty issue that Kansas City's new acquisition would clearly have trouble with.

On the other hand, Berry, like most fantasy experts around the internet, isn't wrong when he implies that fantasy owners are often some of the most invested in the league and make up a massive percentage of eyeballs on any given Sunday. Not that insulting fantasy owners would deter them to not select Maclin in their draft, especially when he's the only Chiefs wide receiver that actually scores touchdowns.

Thankfully, football fans don't have to choose between rooting exclusively for their favorite team or for individual fantasy players. They can do both, as long as they don't take either too seriously so as to wish ill will against players.

If you want to stick it to Maclin, sign up for fantasy here. If you agree with the Chiefs wideout... well, sign up anyway.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent. 
news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed their head coach and top RB back into the fold this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
news

Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) practices fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) a DNP

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
news

Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs preparing to face same Packers offense in Jordan Love's first start

Aaron Rodgers getting ruled out allowed the Packers time to prep Jordan Love for their game against the Chiefs. It also gives K.C. a chance to study the backup quarterback instead of wasting time on Rodgers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lauded as Players of the Month

Also among the NFL Players of the Month for October are Titans safety Kevin Byard, Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons can use Atlanta Braves' World Series run as motivation

Falcons QB Matt Ryan sees some parallels between the ongoing Falcons season and that of the newly crowned World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
news

Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen: Bills QB, Jaguars pass rusher to go head-to-head in historic name game

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen faces Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen this Sunday, marking the fourth game in NFL history between a starting QB and an opposing defensive player with the same exact listed name.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW