Jeremy Hill 'close' to being cleared from ACL tear

Published: Jul 11, 2019 at 02:09 AM
Last training camp, Jeremy Hillwon the competition to be the New England Patriots' power back with an impressive preseason and camp. The stint, unfortunately, lasted just one game before the running back blew out his ACL.

This summer, the 26-year-old is still hoping to get cleared and find a home. Hill sounds optimistic that clearance will come soon.

"I think for me coming off a big ACL injury, I'm just doing what I can to get back to 100 percent," Hill said, via Herbie Teope of The Advocate. "I know there's going to be a job waiting on me when I get cleared, so that's all I'm doing now.

"I'm just trying to get healthy and once that happens, I'll be back. I'm pretty close. I'm about eight months out of surgery, so hopefully soon."

Hill remains a free agent as he rehabs his knee injury.

The running back beat outMike Gillislee for a backup role in New England last year during training camp. Before tearing his ACL, his four totes looked promising, garnering 25 yards (6.3 YPA). He also played on special teams for the Pats in that one game.

If he can show he's healthy, Hill could get a shot to battle for a roster spot during someone's training camp. Given the standing of backup running backs, that opportunity isn't a given, and the veteran might have to wait until injuries start to pile up.

His performance last August and early September suggested Hill has a place in the league. Getting healthy is the first step in getting another shot to prove he still belongs.

