Jeremiah Allison reflects on football, his 'Undrafted' journey

You've got a camera following you around [for NFL Network's "Undrafted"], but then I got used to it. You get a lot of neck turns and stuff like that. I remember my dad, he's a horrible actor. Like that first episode, I wasn't supposed to see him until the next day so it could look authentic, but how do you tell your dad, "No, don't pick me up from the airport?" I saw him the night before, and we had to reenact him seeing me for the first time, so we had to cut so many times. I was like, "Dad, that's not you."