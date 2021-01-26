Around the NFL

Washington's Jennifer King becomes NFL's first full-time Black female assistant position coach

Published: Jan 26, 2021 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's official: Jennifer King is the first full-time African-American female assistant position coach in NFL history.

The Washington Football Team announced King will serve as assistant running backs coach.

"Coach King is well deserving of the promotion to assistant running backs coach. She came to Washington eager for the opportunity to work as a full-year coaching intern and learn from our staff," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason as well. She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season. I know she will continue to be an asset to Coach Turner, Coach Jordan and the running back group, and she earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her."

King's eventual hire was reported last week but became official Tuesday morning.

The announcement marks a meteoric rise for King, who spent 2020 as a coaching intern in Washington, mostly reporting to RBs coach Randy Jordan.

"I am very pleased to have Coach King back to assist me full-time in the running backs room," Jordan said. "She was extremely helpful last year in seeing the game from a different perspective, and she was a tremendous communicator in our room. I look forward to continuing to collaborate as we move forward in our program and as she moves forward in her coaching career."

King spent 2018 and 2019 interning in the offseason and during training camp with the Carolina Panthers, working mostly with receivers. She also spent time with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF in 2019 as an assistant WRs coach, and she worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth in 2019.

King made history alongside Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar as the first female coaches to face off during a playoff game.

King also has experience as a player, as a seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women's Football Alliance from 2006-17.

As with every coach, ultimately, players just want to be surrounded by those who can help raise their game, win, and in doing so, get paid. King now has the chance to become that type of influencer in Washington.

Related Content

news

Barry Sanders: It will be 'very difficult' for Lions to replace Matthew Stafford

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is set to become the latest Lions star to leave the club in his early 30s. Barry Sanders, who's been in those shoes, joined Good Morning Football and said he understands why Detroit and Stafford agreed to part ways this offseason.

news

DK Metcalf on Seahawks' struggles: 'Teams just started to figure us out'

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was candid on what went wrong with a Seattle offense that started off strong in 2020.
news

Josh Allen on Year 3: I proved Bills 'didn't make a mistake by drafting me'

Josh Allen made a tremendous stride in his third season, leading Buffalo to the AFC Championship Game. The Bills QB aims to maintain that progress in order to take his team to the next step.
news

Chargers hire Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert's ear moving forward has been decided. Joe Lombardi, who's spent the past five seasons coaching quarterbacks for the Saints, has agreed to terms with the Chargers to be their offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Texans to conduct second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Ravens AHC David Culley for HC job

The Texans are continuing to move patiently with their head coaching search. Houston is setting up second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant HC David Culley for their HC job.
news

Tre'Davious White: Bills will 'have to go through' Chiefs to get to Super Bowl in future

Sunday's loss to the Chiefs will sting for weeks, but the consolation is the Bills will have a strong chance of returning in future seasons. It's likely the same foe will meet them at some point on their next path to the Super Bowl.
news

Bills WR Cole Beasley reveals he played playoffs on broken fibula

﻿Cole Beasley﻿'s 2020 performance just became much more impressive. The receiver said he played the final three weeks of the Bills' season -- Super Wild Card Weekend through the AFC Championship Game -- with a broken fibula. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers defense will 'help a little bit more' on Tyreek Hill in Super Bowl LV rematch

The Buccaneers defense did a poor job against Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill during their Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday they'll have a slightly different plan come Super Bowl LV.
news

Lions adding Duce Staley as assistant head coach and running backs coach

After a decade on the Eagles' staff, Duce Staley is leaving Philadelphia. The longtime assistant and former NFL running back is headed northwest to the Motor City, joining Dan Campbell's new staff in Detroit as assistant head coach and running backs coach, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Colts promote QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator

The Colts have found their replacement for Nick Sirianni. Indianapolis has promoted QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Improving passing game is 'not all about getting the No. 1 receiver'

The Ravens aren't spending the offseason worried about upgrading their WRs as much as those outside the building are. Echoing John Harbaugh's prior comments, GM Eric DeCosta noted his club is a run-first squad, and there are other ways to buffer the passing attack rather than stockpiling receivers.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW