Jennifer Hudson to sing national anthem at Super Bowl XLIII

Published: Jan 14, 2009 at 04:37 AM

NEW YORK -- Jennifer Hudson is using pop culture's grandest stage -- the Super Bowl -- to make her return to the spotlight following the slayings of her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed Wednesday that Hudson will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 1.

Hudson hasn't made a public appearance since her 57-year-old mother, Darnell Hudson Donerson; 29-year-old brother Jason Hudson; and 7-year-old nephew Julian King were slain in Chicago in October. Her estranged brother-in-law has been charged in the killings.

Hudson, who had released her self-titled debut album shortly before the killings, is also scheduled to sing at the Grammys' MusiCares event in Los Angeles a few days later. She is nominated for four awards at the Feb. 8 Grammy Awards.

The 27-year-old Hudson already has an Oscar to her credit, a best supporting actress win for her role in "Dreamgirls." The former "American Idol" contestant's career was continuing its skyrocketing rise, with featured roles in movies like "Sex and the City" and "The Secret Life of Bees," as well as her album release, when the slayings occurred.

The Super Bowl is the most viewed spectacle on television. Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to sing during halftime of the pro football championship game.

