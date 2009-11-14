Jenkins sick, becomes latest Falcons WR listed as questionable

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Michael Jenkins on their injury report as questionable Saturday because of an undisclosed illness.
To add another wideout to their 53-man roster, the Falcons released running back Aaron Stecker and signed Troy Bergeron from their practice squad.
The Falcons (5-3) will visit the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Sunday potentially without either starting receiver. Pro Bowl wideout Roddy White also is listed as questionable with an injured knee and was limited in all three practices this week.
Jenkins, a fourth-year starter and a first-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2004, didn't miss practice this week. Team spokesman Reggie Roberts said he wasn't sure about the severity of Jenkins' illness.
No. 3 receiver Brian Finneran is ailing with a knee injury and didn't practice this week after he left last Sunday's victory over the Washington Redskins and couldn't return.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press