Jenkins sick, becomes latest Falcons WR listed as questionable

Published: Nov 14, 2009 at 12:21 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons placed wide receiver Michael Jenkins on their injury report as questionable Saturday because of an undisclosed illness.

To add another wideout to their 53-man roster, the Falcons released running back Aaron Stecker and signed Troy Bergeron from their practice squad.

The Falcons (5-3) will visit the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Sunday potentially without either starting receiver. Pro Bowl wideout Roddy White also is listed as questionable with an injured knee and was limited in all three practices this week.

Jenkins, a fourth-year starter and a first-round draft pick by the Falcons in 2004, didn't miss practice this week. Team spokesman Reggie Roberts said he wasn't sure about the severity of Jenkins' illness.

No. 3 receiver Brian Finneran is ailing with a knee injury and didn't practice this week after he left last Sunday's victory over the Washington Redskins and couldn't return.

The Falcons also could be without starting left tackle Sam Baker (ankle) and No. 2 running back Jerious Norwood (hip) against the Panthers. Neither participated this week, and both are listed as questionable.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Steelers fire OC Matt Canada, MNF recap, AFC & NFC playoff pictures, Week 12 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Kyler Murray headlines 9 NFL quarterbacks with the most to prove down the stretch of the 2023 season

As we head down the back stretch of the 2023 NFL season, which quarterbacks have the most to prove? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals, including a rookie, a journeyman and a nine-time Pro Bowler. Who ranks No. 1?
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.