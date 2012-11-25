Jenkins scores twice off picks in Rams' victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Janoris Jenkins became the first player in Rams history and the first NFL rookie since 1960 to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game, and St. Louis dominated the second half to hand the Arizona Cardinals their seventh loss in a row, 31-17 on Sunday.
Jenkins' returns of 36 and 39 yards emphatically ended the Rams' streak of five games without an opponent turnover.
Sam Bradford had a pair of 37-yard touchdown passes -- to Lance Kendricks and Chris Givens -- for the Rams (4-6-1), who snapped a five-game winless streak and beat the Cardinals (4-7) for the second time this season.
