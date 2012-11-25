Jenkins scores twice off picks in Rams' victory

Published: Nov 25, 2012 at 11:49 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Janoris Jenkins became the first player in Rams history and the first NFL rookie since 1960 to return two interceptions for touchdowns in the same game, and St. Louis dominated the second half to hand the Arizona Cardinals their seventh loss in a row, 31-17 on Sunday.

Arizona rookie Ryan Lindley was intercepted four times in his first NFL start.

Jenkins' returns of 36 and 39 yards emphatically ended the Rams' streak of five games without an opponent turnover.

Sam Bradford had a pair of 37-yard touchdown passes -- to Lance Kendricks and Chris Givens -- for the Rams (4-6-1), who snapped a five-game winless streak and beat the Cardinals (4-7) for the second time this season.

The Rams' Steven Jackson rushed for 139 yards in 24 carries.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Philadelphia Eagles NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

news

New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the New York Giants' roster changes and pressing storylines.

news

Dallas Cowboys NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the Dallas Cowboys' roster changes and pressing storylines.

news

Washington Commanders NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines

With NFL training camps just around the corner, Brendan Walker provides an in-depth look at the Washington Commanders' roster changes, key preseason dates and pressing storylines.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More