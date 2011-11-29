Jenkins among four key Vikings players placed on IR

Published: Nov 29, 2011 at 09:02 AM

The Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday announced that they have placed four key players on season-ending injured reserve: long snapper Cullen Loeffler, wide receiver Michael Jenkins, and safeties Husain Abdullah and Tyrell Johnson.

The Vikings signed long snapper Matt Katula to replace Loeffler, who broke a bone in his back, so they didn't have to use star defensive end Jared Allen in the role and expose him to more risk of injury. Allen stepped in Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and performed well in emergency duty.

Abdullah suffered a concussion in Week 10 at Green Bay and has been unable to progress enough to return. Johnson suffered a serious hamstring injury during the second quarter at Atlanta. Meanwhile, Jenkins is out with a knee injury.

In addition to Katula, Minnesota also signed wide receiver Stephen Burton, and safeties Jarrad Page and Andrew Sendejo.

The Vikingshost the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

