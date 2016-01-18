Jeff Janis' miracle moment won't soon be forgotten

Enter Jeffrey Ronald Janis. The second-year wideout was drafted in the seventh round by Green Bay in 2014 and saw action in just three games his rookie season. After Nelson went down for the count in the preseason, Janis was looked at as a possible plug-in replacement, but his role on the Packers never increased during the trying campaign -- he finished with just two receptions on 12 targets for 79 yards. In the Packers' Wild Card Round win over the Redskins, Janis was still invisible, fixed on the sideline waiting his turn.