Jeff Garcia to interview for Rams' QB coach position

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Wednesday that former Niners, Eagles and Bucs signal-caller Jeff Garcia will interview Thursday for the team's vacant quarterback coach position, per a team source.
The Rams recently hired Frank Cignetti to serve as offensive coordinator after Brian Schottenheimer left that post for the same role with the University of Georgia. Cignetti was the Rams' quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, a role that Garcia filled in 2014 with the Montreal Alouettes.
It was just two seasons ago that Garcia, 44, was lobbying for a chance to play quarterback for the Browns. In St. Louis, he'd be asked to work with a post-surgery Sam Bradford on a roster that also includes Shaun Hill and Austin Davis.
Garcia hopes to someday become an NFL head coach after working individually with a host of young signal-callers. After spending time with Matt McGloin, Tyrod Taylor and Mark Sanchez, Garcia told reporters in December that he wanted to help turn around the play of Colin Kaepernick.
If he lands the Rams gig, he'll be tutoring passers to knock off Kaepernick and the rest of the NFC West.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the free-agent quarterback market and discusses Peyton Manning's future. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.