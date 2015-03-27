Jeff Fisher: It's Rams' 'intention to draft' a quarterback

This month's trade for Nick Foles hasn't steered the St. Louis Rams away from wanting to add a quarterback through the draft.
"It's our intention to draft one," Jeff Fisher said this week at the NFL Annual Meeting, per Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "The Nick trade has no bearing over what we do in the draft."
With Florida State's Jameis Winston and Oregon's Marcus Mariota likely to be long gone by the time the Rams pick at No. 10, St. Louis still sounds likely to mine the later rounds for a signal-caller.
NFL Media's Mike Mayock ranked Baylor's Bryce Petty, UCLA's Brett Hundley and Colorado State's Garrett Grayson as the next-best trio of passers. It's not a strong class at the position, but the Rams want to groom someone behind Foles -- acquired in a swap with the Eagles for Sam Bradford -- to compete for snaps with backups Austin Davis and Case Keenum.
Fisher talked specifically about Petty as having a "very strong arm" and a "good combine." The prospect is scheduled to meet with the Rams prior to the draft, per the Post-Dispatch.
No matter what St. Louis does in the draft, the spotlight still burns on Foles to give the Rams a dose of long-lost stability under center. If he can't, don't expect Davis, Keenum or Fill-in-the-Blank to save the day.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast unveils our annual division power rankings and welcomes Bucky Brooks back to the show. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.