Jeff Fisher isn't changing offensive coordinators

"Not given it any consideration," Fisher said during his weekly news conference at Cal Lutheran, via the Los Angeles Times. "I did that last year.
"I have confidence in (offensive coordinator Rob Boras) and the offense has confidence in Rob. And the offense right now knows they're not doing what they should be doing."
The Rams (4-6) are currently dead last in points, second to last in yards, last in first downs, last in passing touchdowns, fourth to last in rushing, second to last in rushing yards per attempt and second to last in average drive length.
While the temptation might be to change course, just like they did a season ago around this time by letting go of Frank Cignetti and promoting Boras, cutting ties with the only coordinator Jared Goff knows would be the same recipe for disaster Fisher conjured up with Sam Bradford.
Still, the frustration is understandable. The Rams have Tavon Austin and Kenny Britt on the outside. Britt is having a Pro Bowl caliber season with 49 catches for 736 yards and three touchdowns -- this despite the ultra-conservative mid-century offense the team seems to be running right now.
Fans of Todd Gurley are disappointed that he is gaining more than a yard less per carry than he was a year ago. Fans of Austin are bummed that, despite nearly five yards per carry, he has only had 18 rushing attempts this season after running 52 times for 434 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.
Being an offensive coordinator in this league is hard and the Rams are still developing their offensive line, which could be stunting some of the potential growth. But leaving this many weapons hung out to dry for too long will make it hard to sympathize.