Jeff Fisher: Goal is for Jared Goff start opening night

It might seem like an obvious question. The Rams gave up a small fortune to move from No. 15 to the top of the draft for a player they've deemed their missing piece both privately and publicly. However, with the Eagles already planning to sit Carson Wentz for a season behind Sam Bradford and the Rams tendering Case Keenum at the first-round level, there could have been an argument made for easing Goff into the rotation a little bit like the Jaguars did with Blake Bortles.