Jaylen Waddle continues record pace in Dolphins' win Monday night

Following Monday night, Waddle has 96 catches (first among rookies and tied for first in the AFC), 941 yards (third among rookies) and five touchdowns (T-third among rookies). With four consecutive games of eight or more receptions, Waddle's on track to break Boldin's rookie record in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

"I'm not a genie, so I'm not gonna say that I did foresee that in Jaylen's future," Tagovailoa said when asked if he saw this kind of success from Waddle so early on. "I knew that he had a lot of potential, of course, just being able to play with him at Alabama and then also the OTAs that we've had together and leading up into training camp, he's done a really good job. You can just see his development within his understanding of coverages, his understanding of getting open fast against man coverage and then blitz-man, and so forth. I think he's done a great job for us."