Jay Gruden sees a big week coming for DeSean Jackson

"When you have a chance to put back-to-back-to-back practices together after being out so long, it just makes him stronger," Gruden said, via ESPN. "It makes him feel better mentally to where he can let it go. We saw this week, he really let a few go, running fast like we know he can do. The big thing is to get his confidence back and his speed and ability to stretch and push it. I feel good about the progress that he's made."