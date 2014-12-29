Jay Gruden, RGIII will try again for Redskins in 2015

Robert Griffin III will remain in the Redskins' plans for 2015. Whether he can regain his starting job is another matter.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that both Griffin and Redskin coach Jay Gruden are expected to return in 2015. Both are under contract and owner Daniel Snyder isn't ready to hit the reset button after a disappointing 4-12 campaign.
"Moving forward, I think he's got the arm talent to be a good quarterback, obviously some issues in the pocket have to be worked with," Gruden said. "Anticipation, accuracy, there's a lot of things that can be improved on, but that's every quarterback in the NFL will have to improve on every part of their game from one season to the next and he's no different."
Kirk Cousinsdenied a report Monday that he wanted to be traded if Griffin is named starter in the offseason. Colt McCoy, who moved ahead of both Cousins and RGIII on the depth chart before suffering a season-ending neck injury, will be a free agent in March. Gruden was asked Monday if he'd be comfortable with three players competing for the starting job.
"It's very difficult to have three with the reps that you get," he said. "You'd like to try to narrow it down to at least two. But like I said, if somebody said that, 'Hey, you have to play with this guy, this guy or that guy,' I'd be comfortable working with one.
"I'd like to pick one as soon as I could so we could really try to work and grind on him and develop him, but until that position is earned, you have to have a competition. And I anticipate us having a competition at a lot of spots and quarterback is no different next year."
Browns coach Mike Pettine said Monday that his quarterback position was "muddy at best." Gruden can surely relate.
