Jay Gruden offers honest assessment of Robert Griffin III's play

4) Peterson case looms large.The NFLPA's appeal letter highlighted a part of the problem the NFL has now in dealing with Adrian Peterson, as well as Ray Rice and Greg Hardy. In so many ways, everyone is in a gray area. First, because the incidents happened before the new domestic-violence policy was in place, it's easy for the players' side to argue that they should be held to the old standard, and not the revised one. Second, the union asking for Commissioner Roger Goodell to recuse himself puts the league in an interesting situation, since momentum has built for change on that side of the conduct policy. The likelihood, as it stands now, is that there will be either a discipline czar or a three-man discipline panel that will mete out sanctions, with Goodell serving as appeals officer, when the new policy takes effect (likely early next year). So now probably wouldn't be the time to undercut the credibility of the commissioner in handling a situation like this, or to create precedent for others to handle appeals, from the league's perspective. Either way, Peterson's best shot to get back on the field in 2014 was to win his grievance and come off the exempt list, and play while his suspension was under appeal. Obviously, with his grievance failing, that ship has sailed.