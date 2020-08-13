Around the NFL

Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 

Published: Aug 13, 2020 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jay Gruden's offense is still at the changing-table level in Jacksonville as the disrupted offseason due to COVID-19 has hindered the new Jaguars offense from fully being installed on the field.

"We're still in diapers right now," Gruden said Wednesday of his offense, via the team's official website.

With Gardner Minshew at the helm as the full-time starter entering the season, Gruden is confident the Jags can go from diapers to pull-ups to big-boy underwear in a hurry as training camp practices get underway. Being in diapers now isn't a negative in Gruden's eyes.

"We've got a long way to go, but I'm excited about the guys," he said. "You have guys who are willing to learn and willing to work. These guys are willing to learn and do things the way we want to do things now. Some things will be similar. Some things will be a little different.

"We have a long way to do, but I've been impressed with every one of them so far."

After getting fired in Washington, Gruden landed on his feet in Jacksonville under Doug Marrone, who enters his fourth full season as head coach with a 22-28 record.

Teams with new coaches and coordinators like Gruden are at a big disadvantage this season, with the offseason being wiped out and the preseason being canceled. Gruden, however, likes to look at the positives.

"I think we'll get it up to speed. The good thing about the start of training camp has been a phase two-type deal where we've had a lot of meetings; we've had a lot of walk-throughs before we actually practice full speed," Gruden said. "So these last five or six days, we have a few more days leading up to our first practice, have been good. We still have a lot of time without the preseason games. What that gives us is more time to have walk-throughs and get the looks we need to see getting ready for Indianapolis, Houston, and the teams that we play, as opposed to getting ready for a team you're going to play in the preseason that you'll never see again.

"I think we're going to have plenty of time to get what we need to get in. Understand that we have a lot of young guys. We have guys in this offense for the first time and we just have to be patient. We also have to demand a lot of these guys mentally. We can't just go out in five formations and run 12 plays. We have to challenge the defense. We have to challenge our guys and make sure we get the necessary looks and variety of offense that we need."

Gruden and Marrone must show management progress with Minshew and the young corps or we might be talking about the Jags offense being in diapers once again next offseason with a completely new staff parenting the changes.

Related Content

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp
news

Falcons could limit Todd Gurley's workload in training camp

The Falcons are considering limiting Todd Gurley's workload during training camp as the RB acclimates to his new surroundings. Coach Dan Quinn didn't announce a plan for Gurley, but hinted that special precautions could be taken for him.
Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor
news

Jon Gruden: Change of scenery will help former Eagles WR Nelson Agholor

It's safe to assume Eagles fans have a vastly different opinion of Nelson Agholor than Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who cooed this week about the young receiver, who signed in Vegas this offseason.
Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 
news

Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 

The Houston Texans are expected to sign defensive tackle P.J. Hall, according to his management agency. Hall started 12 games for the Raiders last season but only managed 1.5 sacks.
Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen
news

Cowboys signing former Vikings DE Everson Griffen

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater reported Wednesday evening. 
Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 
news

Raiders WR Tyrell Williams on 2019: 'We didn't have an identity' 

For wide receiver Tyrell Williams, there is a positive outlook for the 2020 season as he's healthier, more experienced in the system and the Raiders don't have the same drama as last season. 
Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers
news

Saints announce no fans for season opener against Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints' Sept. 13 home opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be played without fans in attendance, the team announced Wednesday.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-8. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

George Kittle, 49ers 'very close' on long-term contract

Tight end George Kittle and San Francisco are "very close" on a long-term deal, which is on track to make Kittle the highest-paid tight end in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Silver reported Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks to the media following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Jerry Jones expects Cowboys to display 'grace' regarding national anthem

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Wednesday he expects his team to display "grace" as it relates to the national anthem during games this season.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on contract: 'I can't look at tomorrow without taking care of today'

Dak Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag. His talks with the Cowboys on a long-term deal subsided just before the team reported to camp, and he's not bringing the business into the locker room.
Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys planning for fans to attend home games

Jerry World is planning for fans this fall. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday during a video conference that his team is gearing up for fans at AT&T Stadium during the 2020 season.
NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'
news

NFL to continue daily COVID-19 testing 'until further notice'

The NFL will continue COVID-19 testing on a daily basis. The league and NFLPA agreed to continue daily testing until further notice.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL