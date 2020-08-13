Jay Gruden: Jaguars offense 'still in diapers right now' 

After getting fired in Washington, Gruden landed on his feet in Jacksonville under Doug Marrone, who enters his fourth full season as head coach with a 22-28 record.

Teams with new coaches and coordinators like Gruden are at a big disadvantage this season, with the offseason being wiped out and the preseason being canceled. Gruden, however, likes to look at the positives.

"I think we'll get it up to speed. The good thing about the start of training camp has been a phase two-type deal where we've had a lot of meetings; we've had a lot of walk-throughs before we actually practice full speed," Gruden said. "So these last five or six days, we have a few more days leading up to our first practice, have been good. We still have a lot of time without the preseason games. What that gives us is more time to have walk-throughs and get the looks we need to see getting ready for Indianapolis, Houston, and the teams that we play, as opposed to getting ready for a team you're going to play in the preseason that you'll never see again.

"I think we're going to have plenty of time to get what we need to get in. Understand that we have a lot of young guys. We have guys in this offense for the first time and we just have to be patient. We also have to demand a lot of these guys mentally. We can't just go out in five formations and run 12 plays. We have to challenge the defense. We have to challenge our guys and make sure we get the necessary looks and variety of offense that we need."