Jay Cutler's last-minute TD pass lifts Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears made a habit last season of allowing games to slip away late in the fourth quarter. They've turned the tables in the early stages of 2013.
Jay Cutler's 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Martellus Bennett with 10 seconds remaining gave the Bears a 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
It certainly was one of the most entertaining games of the young season, played in wet and sloppy conditions at Soldier Field. Cutler's perfect throw to Bennett salvaged a day in which the quarterback threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Vikings returned for a score.
The Vikings also scored on special teams, with rookie Cordarrelle Patterson returning the opening kickoff 105 yards for a score. Not to be outdone, Bears return man Devin Hester broke his own franchise record with 249 return yards. Hester didn't score, but he put the Bears in great field position all afternoon.
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson managed to reach 100 yards, but he did it on 26 carries and was kept out of the end zone. Christian Ponder overcame a shaky start that included a pick six to lead Minnesota on three second-half field-goal drives.
The Bears improved to 2-0 with a road trip coming up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." At 0-2, the Vikings are very close to must-win territory in Week 3. Luckily, they get the struggling Cleveland Browns at home.