Jay Cutler's last-minute TD pass lifts Chicago Bears

Published: Sep 15, 2013 at 09:58 AM

The Chicago Bears made a habit last season of allowing games to slip away late in the fourth quarter. They've turned the tables in the early stages of 2013.

Jay Cutler's 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Martellus Bennett with 10 seconds remaining gave the Bears a 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

It certainly was one of the most entertaining games of the young season, played in wet and sloppy conditions at Soldier Field. Cutler's perfect throw to Bennett salvaged a day in which the quarterback threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Vikings returned for a score.

The Vikings also scored on special teams, with rookie Cordarrelle Patterson returning the opening kickoff 105 yards for a score. Not to be outdone, Bears return man Devin Hester broke his own franchise record with 249 return yards. Hester didn't score, but he put the Bears in great field position all afternoon.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Chicago Bears' 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings from Week 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson managed to reach 100 yards, but he did it on 26 carries and was kept out of the end zone. Christian Ponder overcame a shaky start that included a pick six to lead Minnesota on three second-half field-goal drives.

The Bears improved to 2-0 with a road trip coming up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." At 0-2, the Vikings are very close to must-win territory in Week 3. Luckily, they get the struggling Cleveland Browns at home.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

The Seahawks have generated headlines throughout the offseason. Wideout DK Metcalf addressed several of them during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW