Jay Cutler's development, Cowboys' D among NFC storylines

There are no fewer than three first-round picks on the defensive front. But have the Lions' defensive linemen ever exerted their will? Ndamukong Suh was the second overall pick in 2010, and Ziggy Ansah went fifth this year. With that kind of investment, these guys should be dominant -- not merely viable. While we're at it, it also would be nice to hear that defensive tackle Nick Fairley, drafted 13th overall in 2011, is ready to wreak havoc. Fairley already believes he and Suh are the best DT tandem in the league ... so let's see it.