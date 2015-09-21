Around the NFL

Jay Cutler out at least two weeks with hamstring injury

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 10:48 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Bears will finish September without the help of Jay Cutler under center.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Chicago's veteran passer will miss at least two weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in Sunday's 48-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, per a source informed of his situation. Rapoport was told that Cutler could be out longer. ESPN first reported the news.

The setback thrusts backup Jimmy Clausen into the starting spot for Chicago's Week 3 showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle.

Cutler was hurt Sunday while trying to tackle Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson during an interception return. Clausen finished the tilt 14-of-23 passing for 121 yards with a pick in the friendly confines of Soldier Field. Dealing with an angry and winless Seahawks squad at CenturyLink Field on Sunday amounts to a nightmarish task.

The Bears were a ghost ship in Week 2, allowing a flood of points and struggling to move the ball without Alshon Jeffery, the team's finest wideout, who remains slowed by calf and hamstring issues. In his absence, Cutler and Clausen couldn't help a single pass-catcher to more than 48 yards through the air.

Clausen lost his only start with the Bears last season and hasn't won an NFL game since guiding the Panthers to a single victory back in 2010. We don't expect him to snap that inglorious streak this Sunday in the Pacific Northwest. Chicago is in for a long campaign.

