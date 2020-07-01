Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 12:19 PM

After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jay Cutler has been at the center of some high-profile storylines in his life as both an NFL quarterback and an occasional reality television star, but this, as he said, was the "big one."

The suspects, at first, covered a wide range. Cutler theorized the culprit could have been a coyote, a bobcat, a raccoon -- even his cat, Thelma, who he said was "a savage with loose morals." Thelma was later cleared of wrongdoing, as was the possibility of it being a cheetah, probably because of where Cutler lives.

But the quarterback ultimately determined his chickens' attacker -- the one who savagely ended multiple lives in Cutler's coop -- was in fact among the initial suspects. After a long night spent in a tree stand riding out a storm while wearing night-vision goggles -- yes, all of this really happened -- Cutler identified the chicken killer as a raccoon.

Cutler's war against the previously unknown assailant lasted roughly one week. The ex-quarterback posted his first Instagram story to inform his followers of the newfound conflict on his property, which evolved from the loss of one chicken to a few, and the outwitting of Cutler's traps, motion-trigger trail cameras and a rooster anointed as protector named Ole Blue. One morning, the former Bears and Dolphins quarterback awoke to a front yard littered with feathers from another lost chicken.

View this post on Instagram

New development. Front yard. The hits just keep coming.

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on

His battle continued with a basic trap set in front of the coop, which was knocked over by the mysterious predator. The next night, a more complex trap was avoided by the enemy. Could it be a fox, or even a Sasquatch? One follower guaranteed Cutler it was the mythical forest-dwelling creature. Only a section of the attacker could be seen in the sole photographic evidence of the creature.

Finally fed up, Cutler littered his yard with traps and took up his post in the tree stand. It was then that he identified the culprit, and though he didn't post photographic evidence, he did mention the clues that led him to his discovery, adding it was "gruesome stuff but reality of the situation." Cutler also acknowledged he won the battle, but the war will continue due to the likely presence of raccoon relatives.

Former Bears teammate Josh McCown summarized it best.

"I envision you in the top of that stand during the storm challenging the raccoon as Lieutenant Dan challenged our Creator at the top of that boat in Forrest Gump. Hero does not do it justice.

"From Ole Blue, Merle and the rest of the crew. Thank you Jay."

Related Content

Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate
news

Kyler Murray takes blame for Cardinals' high sack rate

Kyler Murray was sacked a league-high 48 times, tied with Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. The Cardinals quarterback took the blame for most of those takedowns. 
Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady
news

Randy Moss: Pats' offense can be more fun with Cam than Brady

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss set records with Tom Brady while both were in New England. However, Moss believes that with Cam Newton behind center, the Patriots offense could get really "fun." 
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Patriots' Cam Newton, Mohamed Sanu already working out together

Cam Newton isn't wasting any time getting to know his teammates, as the newly signed Patriots quarterback was spotted working out with receiver Mohamed Sanu in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) rushes during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Chris Jones looking for $20M per year 'or I won't play'

Following a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Chiefs DT is looking for more than K.C. wants to give, Jones tweets about holding out. 
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (97) rests during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Heyward: We must be 'very smart' about playing amid pandemic

As the NFL approaches an unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cameron Heyward gave his thoughts on the current situation and how it greatly affects him as a player with asthma. 
Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font
news

Julian Edelman welcomes Cam Newton with nod to QB's font

Julian Edelman has a new quarterback in New England in Cam Newton. The Pats wide receiver gave his new signal-caller a warm welcome Tuesday on Twitter.
Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill
news

Brett Favre: Packers can use Jordan Love like Taysom Hill

The Packers surprised everyone when selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and while it's a similar situation when the team drafted Aaron Rodgers upon his own departure from Green Bay, the Hall of Famer thinks they can utilize both QBs on the field.
NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic
news

NFLPA president urges player safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the NFL continues to prepare for a unique season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, NFLPA president JC Tretter penned an open letter Tuesday that focuses on player health being of the utmost importance. 
Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England
news

Ron Rivera: Cam Newton 'ready to bust out' in New England

In wake of Cam Newton's free-agent signing to the New England Patriots, the QB's former head coach Ron Rivera gives his assessment of the news and what's in store for the star's anticipated comeback.
Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'
news

Odell Beckham rejects Pats trade talk, has 'unfinished business'

Cam Newton worked out with Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. With the quarterback signing in New England this week, some have already linked the two.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with DeSean Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Jalen Hurts has been getting some reps in with teammate DeSean Jackson in Florida, according to videos the rookie posted on Monday.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL