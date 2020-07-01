After week-long hunt, Jay Cutler finds his chickens' attacker at last

View this post on Instagram

Ok. Long night. Had a pretty good storm come through. All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately I’m sure this raccoon has some family members. @christensenarms will be contacting the winner via email. Congrats on your winnings. While this saga is sadly ending, I’m sure there will be more. Stay tuned...