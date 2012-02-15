Jaworski leaving 'MNF'; ESPN going to two-man booth

"They will be fantastic," Jaworski said of the new team to SI.com. "I've done it for five years, and a three-man booth is difficult. It takes special people to make it work. I go back to (former analyst) Tony (Kornheiser). I had no problem with Tony. He was great to work with. But it is hard. There is a lot of traffic, and everyone has a lot to say. I think Jon will be phenomenal on the two-man booth, and Mike is the best in the business. Mike is still my mentor, and I believe they will do a terrific job."