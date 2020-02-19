Around the NFL

Jason Witten wants to play in '20, may leave Cowboys

Published: Feb 18, 2020 at 11:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jason Witten has no plans to retire again just yet.

The Cowboys tight end reiterated that he wants to continue playing but noted he realizes that might mean playing for another team for the first time in his career.

"I just think, yeah, coaching is in my future, but right now, I want to play while I can," Witten said while presenting his Collegiate Man of the Year award at The Star in Frisco Tuesday night, via David Helman of the team's official website. "We'll see where that takes place. Of course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys. I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy. But I also understand that, with all the changes, I may have to go somewhere else."

Witten's comments made it clear he plans to pursue opportunities to continue playing, saying during Super Bowl week that the goal is to "exhaust" every opportunity to play before turning to coaching.

The question is whether teams believe he has anything left in the tank after he returned for his 16th season.

Witten compiled 63 catches for 529 yards with four TDs in his return from the TV booth. It was his fewest yards in a season since his rookie year and the lowest yards per catch (8.4) of his career. The 37-year-old looked every bit of his age last season, often seeming like the Tin Man in need of gobs of oil from Dorothy.

Yet despite the subpar season by his standards, Witten's numbers were enough to rank eighth in receptions and 14th in yards among all tight ends last season. Those stats speak to the futility of depth at the position more than anything.

After watching Greg Olsenagree to a $7 million deal in Seattle, surely Witten thinks someone will give him a shot to play in 2020.

While noting he understands he might have to travel elsewhere, Witten isn't giving up hope his 17th NFL season will be in Dallas.

"Well, it's taken a lot longer than I had hoped for, but I think obviously with so many changes happening inside the [Dallas] building, just working through that," Witten said. "I met with [coach] Mike [McCarthy] early on after he got the job, we had a really good visit. Since then, he's been putting together his staff. I've had constant communication with Stephen [Jones] and Jerry [Jones] along the way. So, I think it's my hope, I think our hope, to kind of have those talks very soon after the combine ends and before free agency. I want to play. I think I want to explore that. I think it's the right fit in the role, and I feel like I still have something to give. I've been on the other side of that and made the decision to retire."

Now all the veteran tight end must do is find a team willing to sign him in 2020. The NFL has a way of retiring players before they're ready to walk away. Witten hopes he's not the latest case.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
news

Giants expected to sign former Texans QB Tyrod Taylor to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are expected to sign former Texans, Chargers, Browns and Bills QB Tyrod Taylor, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Patriots trading guard Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for fifth-round draft pick

The Bucs are acquiring guard ﻿Shaq Mason﻿ from the Patriots in exchange for a fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Mike Giardi and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Von Miller to Cowboys? Dallas doing due diligence on star free-agent pass rusher

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that there is very strong interest on Von Miller's part in signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Buccaneers expected to sign ex-Falcons WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Falcons sign kicker Younghoe Koo to five-year, $24.25 million extension

One of the NFL's most accurate kickers in 2021 is being rewarded accordingly. The Falcons are re-signing ﻿Younghoe Koo﻿ to a five-year, $24.25 million deal, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams signing with Ravens on five-year, $70M deal

Former Saints safety Marcus Williams is signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal with the Ravens, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Randy Gregory expected to sign with Broncos after nearly agreeing to deal with Cowboys

Free-agent pass rusher Randy Gregory is expected to sign with the Denver Broncos after nearly agreeing to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Browns releasing center, NFLPA president JC Tretter

Cleveland is releasing center JC Tretter, who is also the NFLPA president, after trying unsuccessfully to trade him in recent days.
news

Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, has announced his retirement following 16 seasons. 
news

Steelers signing former Bears OL James Daniels to three-year, $26.5M deal

Pittsburgh is signing offensive lineman James Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW