Jason Witten wants to play in '20, may leave Cowboys

"Well, it's taken a lot longer than I had hoped for, but I think obviously with so many changes happening inside the [Dallas] building, just working through that," Witten said. "I met with [coach] Mike [McCarthy] early on after he got the job, we had a really good visit. Since then, he's been putting together his staff. I've had constant communication with Stephen [Jones] and Jerry [Jones] along the way. So, I think it's my hope, I think our hope, to kind of have those talks very soon after the combine ends and before free agency. I want to play. I think I want to explore that. I think it's the right fit in the role, and I feel like I still have something to give. I've been on the other side of that and made the decision to retire."