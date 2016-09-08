Jason Witten restructures contract with Cowboys

The veteran tight end was due $6.5 million in salary this season, but the Cowboys turned $5.5 million of it into a signing bonus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source who has seen the deal. The move created an early $3 million in cap space but also gives Witten a cap number of more than $12 million next year, Rapoport added.
Last May, Witten acknowledged that he and Romo could play another four or five more seasons. Romo has been hampered by a back injury that likely will cause him to miss half the season, but Witten hasn't missed a game since 2003. Who's to say he doesn't have a few more productive seasons in him?