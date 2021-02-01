Jason Witten named head football coach at Liberty Christian School

Jason Witten is returning to Texas football.
The former Dallas Cowboys tight end will coach high school football at Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas, the school announced Monday.
A week ago, Witten retired for the second time. The first retirement, he went directly into the TV booth. This time, he'll patrol the sideline.
A third-round pick out of Tennessee, Witten made 11 Pro Bowls in his first 15 years with the Cowboys. After a one-year retirement sabbatical, he returned to Dallas. Witten played 2020 for the Las Vegas Raiders, earning 13 catches for 69 yards and two TDs.
A future Hall of Famer, Witten ended his 17-year NFL career with 1,228 receptions for 13,046 yards and 74 TDs.
After struggling in the broadcast booth before returning to football, Witten intimated that he had a desire to get into coaching when his playing career was over again. He'll begin that journey at the high school level.