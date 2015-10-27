Jason Pierre-Paul signs one-year deal with Giants

Pierre-Paul can earn up to $8.7 million on his deal with a low guarantee but reachable incentives, Rapoport added, per a source. There is no franchise tag provision, so the Giants are free to tag Pierre-Paul again next year.
The Giants received a two-week roster exemption for him to start practicing. The roster exemption means the team has two weeks to activate Pierre-Paul as he gets back into football shape. Pierre-Paul told the team's website he feels "younger" after his time away from the game.
"What a humbling experience this has been for me!" Pierre-Paul wrote on Instagram.
Pierre-Paul lost a finger and damaged other parts of his hand in a July 4 fireworks accident, raising doubts about his ability to continue playing football. The team had used its franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in March, but Pierre-Paul had not signed his $14.8 million tender before the injury and has not been under contract since the offseason began. He's expected to sign a prorated deal that will be heavy on incentives.
After an difficult offseason for both the team and Pierre-Paul, both sides were all smiles Tuesday:
UPDATE: According to Rapoport, Pierre-Paul receives $50,000 for every half a sack and gets $ 1 million if he gets 9.5. If he gets 10 sacks, he gets all $8.7 million. If he eclipses 7.5 sacks, he earns more than $863,000.
If he appears in seven games, he makes $1.5M in per-game roster bonuses. He gets $250,000 if he plays more than 80 percent of eligible snaps.