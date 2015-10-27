Jason Pierre-Paul signs one-year deal with Giants

Pierre-Paul lost a finger and damaged other parts of his hand in a July 4 fireworks accident, raising doubts about his ability to continue playing football. The team had used its franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher in March, but Pierre-Paul had not signed his $14.8 million tender before the injury and has not been under contract since the offseason began. He's expected to sign a prorated deal that will be heavy on incentives.