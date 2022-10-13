Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'

Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well.

His return to Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Cowboys won't come with much welcome. He knows what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.

"I just know Philly fans are f---ing idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really," Peters said Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. They're going to cuss at you. ... Philly fans are the wildest fans out there."

The legend of Philadelphia fans runs deep with well-told anecdotes. They've thrown snowballs at Santa Claus, and city officials have been forced to grease telephone and light poles to prevent them from being climbed following victories. A former firefighter's heroism even produced a meme when he recounted his acts by saying "my man just started throwing babies out the window, and we was catching them -- unlike (former Eagles receiver Nelson) Agholor."

With all of this (and much more) in mind, Peters is only right in describing Eagles fans in this manner, even if it comes off as abrasive.

Peters speaks from experience. The undrafted tackle began his career in Buffalo, where he earned two trips to the Pro Bowl, but truly became elite in Philadelphia, where he protected quarterbacks Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Kevin Kolb, Nick Foles, Mark Sanchez, Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz. Despite suffering a season-ending knee surgery, Peters won his first and only Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2017 season. He even stuck around long enough to block for current Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"I got my first Super Bowl there. I laid a lot of bricks there," Peters said, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "Philly, that's my city. Just to go back, it'll be great to beat 'em."

Peters returns as the enemy, wearing the star despised by countless Eagles fans in a game in which both teams are out to prove they're among the NFL's best squads. At 5-0, Philadelphia is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, and Dallas sits right behind the Eagles in the NFC East standings at 4-1.

After spending a season in Chicago and waiting out the entire offseason, Peters joined the Cowboys just before the start of the 2022 regular season, filling a need created by an injury to usual starting left tackle Tyron Smith. Rookie Tyler Smith has manned the left tackle position to this point, while Peters has filled in at guard, the spot initially reserved for the youngster.

The combination has produced a reliable left side of the offensive line, which has given time for backup quarterback Cooper Rush to operate, and cleared room for running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to run for big gains.

Thanks to its four-game winning streak, Dallas is soaring to Philadelphia this weekend. Peters knows exactly what type of environment his new teammates will enter, and he's ready for the challenge.